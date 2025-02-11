Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko, seven others acquitted in suspected drug party at Kochi apartment in 2015

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court has acquitted Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko and seven others in a case related to a suspected drug party at an apartment in Kochi in January 2015.

The verdict was based on blood test results that ruled out cocaine abuse, and the prosecution’s failure to prove possession of cocaine traces found at the scene.

Shine Tom Chacko, along with Reshma, Blessy, Tincy Babu, and Sneha Babu, was arrested following a police raid at an apartment in Jawahar Nagar, Kochi, on 31 January 2015.

The other accused, African national Okowe Chigozie Collins, Prithviraj, and Jasbir Singh, were alleged to have supplied 10 grams of cocaine to Reshma and Blessy.