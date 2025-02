THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could put Kerala’s ambitious SilverLine project back on track, albeit in a revised form, Metroman E Sreedharan has come forward with the suggestion that the state government go for a ‘Stand-alone High-Speed Line’ and offered his support for it.

The former chief of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation wants the DMRC to be entrusted with the preparation of the DPR (detailed project report) and implementation of the project instead of K-Rail. Sreedharan had recently met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and informed him that if DMRC is entrusted with the DPR, it can be prepared in eight months and the project can be completed in five years.

Following this, the chief minister sent his chief principal secretary K M Abraham to Ponnani to hold further discussions with Sreedharan and fine-tune the details. The CM is learnt to have taken a positive stance on the suggestions. However, a final decision will be taken only after the railway ministry’s approval.

In a recent letter to the CM, Sreedharan had suggested that the DPR preparation be entrusted either with the Indian Railways or the DMRC. While K-Rail proposes to have the SilverLine on the ground, Sreedharan has proposed a standard gauge line that is either elevated — viaducts — or in a tunnel. The project cost will come to Rs 1 lakh crore.

“If DMRC is entrusted with the project, the construction can be completed in five years. The line should be an elevated structure. This way, less land will have to be acquired. The cost won’t be very high. The chief minister is positive on the suggestions and wants the project to be implemented without delay. However, a final decision can be taken only after discussions with the railway minister,” Sreedharan told TNIE.

Expected cost to be about Rs 200 crore per km

He pointed out that in case of an elevated structure, there’s no need for major land acquisition. “There won’t be any land acquisition for tunnels. In places with elevated structures, only a narrow strip of land needs to be acquired. Even this can be given back once the construction is over. Only hitch is there can’t be big trees. I believe identifying suitable land won’t be an issue then,” he added.