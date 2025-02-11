More ragging complaints against Kochi school, says Minister Sivankutty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following the demise of Class 9 student Mihir Ahammed, who ended his own life allegedly due to ragging by fellow students of Global Public School (GPS) in Kochi, many parents have come forward with similar complaints against the school, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Monday.

Briefing reporters on the ongoing probe by the director of general education (DGE) into the incident, Sivankutty said one of the parents complained that his child was driven to the verge of suicide due to ragging in the school. The parent sought a transfer certificate and shifted the child to another school after GPS authorities allegedly ignored the complaint, he said.

Sivankutty said the DGE heard the parents of Mihir, and the teachers and management representatives of GPS and GEMS Modern Academy, where he studied earlier. At the hearing, the school authorities denied allegations of ragging raised by Mihir’s mother.

Sivankutty said Mihir’s class teacher informed the DGE that the boy had a cordial relation with his classmates and excelled in studies. He used to attend classes regularly and submit assignments on time. Besides, there were no complaints regarding his conduct in the school, the DGE was informed.

Mihir’s mother had alleged that the day before he took his life, Mihir was subjected to severe ragging by a few students in the school and inside the school bus. The minister said the inquiry report was being readied and further action will be taken soon.