Understanding epilepsy: Diagnosis and treatment

Epilepsy is a chronic disease of the human brain characterised by recurrent seizures or “fits”. These are short periods of abnormal electrical activity in the brain, causing symptoms ranging from mild to severe. They may include impaired consciousness, abnormal limb movements, forceful turning of head, visual, psychological, and sensory experiences. In some cases, the seizures can last for hours. It’s called status epilepticus, a serious medical condition which requires emergency hospitalisation and treatment.

Three pillars of diagnosis

Taking note of history: An eyewitness account of the episode will help the clinician make a diagnosis of epileptic seizure and differentiate it from conditions that mimic seizures. The patient’s history, starting from the antenatal period and also the medical history of the family are also highly relevant to make a diagnosis.

EEG (Electroencephalogram): This is the single most important investigation in epilepsy. A carefully performed awake and sleep record (total 45 minutes) EEG will detect abnormalities in the majority of cases. However, in some cases, especially when the patient does not respond to medications, a longer recording (8 hours to a few days) may be required.

Neuroimaging: A special protocol MRI Brain and other forms of neuroimaging are useful to find any structural brain abnormalities which could result in epilepsy. Investigative modalities like PET.