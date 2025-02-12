'Dumbbells hung from private parts, stabbed with compass..': Ragging horror at Govt Nursing College in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: A gruesome case of ragging has come to light at the Government Nursing College in Kottayam wherein the seniors subjected their juniors to months of brutal physical and mental abuse.

Three first-year students, all hailing from Thiruvananthapuram have lodged a complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police, detailing a series of violent acts that began in November 2024 and continued for nearly three months, NDTV reported.

According to the police, the first-year students were forced to stand naked while their seniors hung dumbbells from their private parts. The victims were also subjected to injuries using sharp objects, including a compass from a geometry box.

The cruelty did not stop there. Lotion was applied to the wounds, causing pain. When the victims screamed in agony, the lotion was forcibly smeared into their mouths. The seniors allegedly filmed these acts and threatened the juniors with dire consequences, including jeopardising their academic futures, if they dared to report the abuse, the NDTV report said.

The complaint also states that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them.

Unable to bear the harassment any longer, three students finally lodged a complaint with the Kottayam Gandhinagar police.

Following this, five students were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case.

The accused are second-year general nursing students Samuel Johnson (20) and Jeeva NS (19) and third-year students Rahul Raj KP, Rijiljith C (21) and Vivek NY (21).

The college principal has placed the students under suspension under the Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011.