Exploring the enigmatic charm of poet Ayyappa Paniker

A perfect balance of humility and humour

Priyadas portrays Paniker as the embodiment of humility, a remarkable individual who never took himself too seriously and always made space for others. Never one to crave the limelight, Paniker preferred to celebrate his peers rather than receive appreciation for his own work.

“He believed that his place was not on the stage but either behind it or among the audience… In short, he was a colossus who towered above positions of power and tokens of recognition,” writes Priyadas.

Paniker’s dedication to nurturing students and budding poets is reflected in their praise for him, many of which Priyadas recounts in this book. Through initiatives such as the Sankramana Kavitha Vedi, he provided a platform for three generations of poets, ranging from well-established writers to those just beginning their journey. Notably, he actively published the works of young poets.

Paniker’s humour was another defining trait that endeared him to those around him. Priyadas dedicates three chapters to highlighting the poet’s wit, detailing numerous examples of his clever wordplay and satirical quips.

Whether in poetry or everyday conversation, Paniker’s sharp humour was widely appreciated. Importantly, he wielded humour with “corrective intent”, never wounding the target of his criticism.

“The humour in his poetry assumed a different dimension. His poems… contained paradoxes that triggered not an immediate burst of laughter but carried potential for thought-provoking enjoyment,” observes Priyadas.

Among the many works he cites is Kaala Vishesham (News of the Hour):

“If I had a thousand gold sovereigns, I would have grown into a leader.

If my tongue had been four miles long, I would have become a scholar.”