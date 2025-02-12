India’s top university, eminent colleges in Kerala keen to set up private varsities: Minister R Bindu

KOCHI: Top private universities in the country and some well-known colleges in Kerala have expressed keen interest to establish private universities in the state, according to Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

A day after the state cabinet cleared the entry of private universities into the state, Bindu told TNIE that the government decision is aimed at curbing the flow of students from Kerala to private universities in other states paying exorbitant fees. While the draft bill gives the freedom to fix fees for the private universities, there are stipulations to ensure enrolments for students from SC/ST community, she said.

“At a time when our students are joining private universities in other states paying exorbitant amounts as fees, why not allow these private players to set up campuses in Kerala itself? The aim is to keep our students in the state. When other states are allowing private players in the higher education sector, Kerala shouldn’t lose out on the opportunity,” Bindu said. But unlike other states, Kerala has set some guidelines to prevent private universities from going overboard on enrolment, the minister said.

On the fee structure, she said: “the fees will be decided by the private universities themselves. Since the state government will not be providing them with any funds, they have the right to decide the fee depending on the course.”

As for those students who can’t afford the huge fees in private universities, Bindu said they can opt for our existing public universities. “We have very good state universities,” she said, pointing out that the state government has also been taking steps to convert some of the existing universities as centres of excellence.