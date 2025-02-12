Jail food menu a far cry from ‘gothambunda’ days in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Gone are the days when prisoners in the state were served the infamous ‘gothambunda’ (wheat balls) as their daily meal. Once a symbol of the harsh realities of jail life, the prison menu has undergone a remarkable transformation. These days, inmates are provided with nutritious and diverse meals, including mutton, fish, chicken, and beef, aimed at ensuring their well-being and rehabilitation.

The menu includes rice, chapati, idly, upma, tapioca, green peas, Bengal gram, aviyal, and sambar. The prisoners eat mutton once every week and fish twice. Chicken and beef are exempted from the daily jail menu but are included in the mass meal in connection with festivals. Nine such festivals are organised in the jail every year.

“The current diet plan was prescribed by the prison advisory committee in 2014,” said P Vijayan, retired superintendent of the Kannur Central Jail.

“The traditional practice of harsh punishments in jails has become outdated. The prisons turn most of the convicts into good people by the end of their imprisonment period. But a few never reform, and they need some kind of mental treatment. Such people commit crimes after their release from jail.”

He said 100 g of mutton is given on Saturdays and 140 g of fish on Mondays and Wednesdays.

P P Baiju, chief legal aid defence counsel of Alappuzha, said jails are commonly called Prisons and Correctional Homes.

“Chenthamara of Nenmara was released on bail and executed twin murders. He never confessed to his first murder, but thought about additional murders. A lack of proper counselling therapy in jails lead to such incidents,” Baiju said.