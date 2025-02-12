Kerala man killed in wild elephant attack; Opposition alleges government inaction

WAYANAD: A 27-year-old man was killed in a wild elephant attack in this hill district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from a tea estate in Attamala near Chooralmala where landslides claimed several lives in July last year.

The victim has been identified as Balakrishnan, a member of the tribal community, police said. He is a resident of a paddy village, adjacent to the tea estate.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 3 am on Wednesday, the police added.

Meanwhile, residents protested against the alleged lack of initiatives from the authorities to protect them from wild animal attacks.

They did not allow the body to be taken to the hospital until the authorities assured them of adequate steps to prevent such attacks and provide assistance to the deceased person's family.

They demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation, a government job for a dependent, and financial support for Balakrishnan's funeral.