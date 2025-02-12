Kerala Student Suicide: What led to Mihir's tragic end

One of the biggest contradictions that Shafeeq highlighted is the fact that Mihir, despite allegedly facing severe bullying, never shared this with the people he was closest to, including his cousin, who was his confidante. "If Mihir had endured relentless bullying, how did no one at school notice? Why didn’t Mihir confide in his beloved cousin, with whom he usually shared everything?" Shafeeq asked.

Even Mihir’s close friends from GEMS Modern Academy, where he had studied previously, have voiced confusion over the sudden revelation of ragging. One of his friends, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out about Mihir’s character, emphasising that he never showed any signs of being a victim of bullying.

“Mihir was a very caring kid and never failed to have a smile on his face no matter what he was going through. He would tell us that he had problems at home, how his mum was very strict, and that he always wanted to live with his dad. There was a lot of things that were going on at home in Mihir’s life but he always put on a smile and tried to cover it, and only opened up to us at times,” said one of his friends.

This friend, along with others, has expressed confusion over the bullying claims. "We are all very confused on the fact that he was so brutally ragged and his parents had no clue?" they added.