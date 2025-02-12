Kerala Student Suicide: What led to Mihir's tragic end
The death of 15-year-old Mihir Ahammed has left the small community of Kochi grappling with confusion, grief, and an increasing list of unanswered questions. On January 15, Mihir allegedly died by suicide at his apartment in Thripunithura, sparking a complex investigation into the circumstances surrounding his tragic passing. Was it the alleged bullying and ragging at school, or is there more to his death than initially meets the eye?
Mihir’s biological father, Shafeeq Madampat, has urgently called for a more comprehensive and thorough investigation to uncover the true circumstances that led to his son's tragic suicide. A father’s grief has been compounded by the conflicting narratives circulating in the media and the unsettling inconsistencies emerging from the investigation. In a statement, reviewed by The New Indian Express, Shafeeq has sought to clarify his stance, urging authorities to consider all possible angles and avoid rushing to conclusions based solely on allegations of bullying in the school.
What the father say
In an open plea on February 6, 2025 he states:
“I am Shafeeq Madampat, the father of Mihir Ahmad. For the past two weeks, I have been consumed by the unbearable grief of losing my son. During this time, I refrained from making any statements to the media or the public, solely because I didn’t want my son’s tragic death to be reduced to mere sensationalism,” Shafeeq said.
His remarks come after most recently fuelled claims that Mihir's death was a direct result of ragging at his school -- Global Public School (GPS) in Kochi. The narrative, however, doesn’t sit entirely right with Shafeeq.
Shafeeq has outlined several key areas where answers are still desperately needed. On January 21, six days after Mihir’s death, Shafeeq filed a complaint with the police. But this was before the widespread discussion about bullying began. His complaint called for a deeper investigation into the events that unfolded between Mihir’s return from school and his death.
“It is unclear what actually transpired between Mihir’s arrival at the apartment after leaving school and the moment of his death. It is also unknown who else was present in the apartment during that time. I humbly request a thorough investigation into these matters to uncover the truth behind my son’s death and provide me with some solace,” his letter read.
One of the first points Shafeeq raised was that neither his son had complained to him about such serious issues at school, nor was he aware of any such incidents until now.
Shafeeq states that he was completely unaware of the alleged bullying or ragging at the school, nor had he been informed about Mihir's transfer to the new school --GPS. He only learned about the school change in a recent casual conversation with his son, which raised questions about why Mihir hadn’t confided in him sooner.
“Why were such significant events in my son’s life kept from me? I only found out about the school transfer during a phone conversation with Mihir, and even then, he mentioned it by accident,” he said.
Shafeeq's shock deepens when he reflects on the lack of support Mihir received for the emotional turmoil he was enduring both at home and allegedly at the school. According to Shafeeq, Mihir’s deteriorating mental state went largely unaddressed. The absence of counseling or any form of intervention is a troubling aspect of the case, particularly considering Mihir’s increasingly visible distress.
The allegations of ragging
The issue of ragging has become the focal point of the investigation, with Mihir’s mother, Rajna, and others now claiming that he had been relentlessly bullied. But Shafeeq has doubts about the validity of these claims. He questions why no one mentioned bullying until after Mihir's death, and why no credible witnesses have come forward.
"Why didn’t anyone know about the alleged ragging until after his death? Even now, despite the issue becoming a state-wide discussion, no witness or individual with credible knowledge has come forward," he pointed out.
One of the biggest contradictions that Shafeeq highlighted is the fact that Mihir, despite allegedly facing severe bullying, never shared this with the people he was closest to, including his cousin, who was his confidante. "If Mihir had endured relentless bullying, how did no one at school notice? Why didn’t Mihir confide in his beloved cousin, with whom he usually shared everything?" Shafeeq asked.
Even Mihir’s close friends from GEMS Modern Academy, where he had studied previously, have voiced confusion over the sudden revelation of ragging. One of his friends, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out about Mihir’s character, emphasising that he never showed any signs of being a victim of bullying.
“Mihir was a very caring kid and never failed to have a smile on his face no matter what he was going through. He would tell us that he had problems at home, how his mum was very strict, and that he always wanted to live with his dad. There was a lot of things that were going on at home in Mihir’s life but he always put on a smile and tried to cover it, and only opened up to us at times,” said one of his friends.
This friend, along with others, has expressed confusion over the bullying claims. "We are all very confused on the fact that he was so brutally ragged and his parents had no clue?" they added.
The day of Mihir’s death
The circumstances surrounding the day of Mihir’s death were particularly murky. According to the school, Mihir was called in to witness an incident involving another student on January 14. However, the school’s statement regarding Mihir’s involvement in this incident has contradicted earlier assurances they had made to Shafeeq.
“The school must issue an apology. Salim (Mihir's stepfather) and the school authorities must disclose what they discussed, in detail,” Shafeeq demanded, pointing to the inconsistencies in the school’s statements.
Moreover, Shafeeq raised concerns about Mihir’s stepfather, who spoke to Mihir on the phone shortly before his death. Salim claimed that Mihir abruptly cut the call, which prompted him to repeatedly try calling back. Shafeeq has questioned why Salim was so persistent in reaching out, and why he did not inform Mihir’s mother, Rajna, about this exchange.
The investigation and missing evidence
Shafeeq also expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing police investigation. He questioned why Mihir’s laptop, which could hold crucial evidence, had not yet been seized. Additionally, Mihir’s phone, which was purchased only months before his death, has not undergone forensic analysis to recover any potentially deleted messages or call logs.
The Hill Palace Police Station, handling the case, assured that they would focus on the facts of the incident rather than hearsay. “Ragging might be happening everywhere, but only some cases come up because some students bear it. For us, now we are concentrating on a specific incident. We cannot do anything through hearsay,” said CI Yeshudas.
In the days following Mihir’s death, a forum was set up by his friends to discuss the bullying and ragging they believed he had suffered. Within one day, the forum had gained 500 followers, but within 48 hours, it was deleted. Rajna’s brother, Shareef, who has been actively involved in the investigation, said that the forum’s deleted messages may offer some insight into what Mihir had been through. "From those chats, we came to know what Mihir had undergone during his school life," Shareef told TNIE. Shareef also stated that Mihir's mother Rajna, his step-sister and maid were present at the apartment during the incident.
Despite the emotional turmoil, the family continues to seek the truth behind Mihir’s death, hoping that further investigation will bring justice.
Shafeeq has expressed his pain at the loss of his son, but also his commitment to seeing that justice is served. “As a father, the primary responsibility for the loss of my son lies with me and equally with his mother, Rajna… then only the school or any other things,” he said.
As the investigation unfolds, the truth about what happened to Mihir remains shrouded in mystery. Was it the result of bullying, home stress, or something more? Only time will reveal the full picture. For now, Mihir’s family, friends, and the community are left grappling with the pain of his loss and the search for answers.