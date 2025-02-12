Kerala: Wild jumbos kill three in 24 hours; minister calls meet amid outrage

KOCHI: With protests raging in the high ranges following the death of three people in wild elephant attacks within a span of 24 hours, Forest Minister A K Saseendran has convened an urgent high-level meeting to explore ways to curb the rising human-wild animal conflict in the state.

Head of Forest Force Ganga Singh, Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan and other principal chief conservators will deliberate over the prevailing situation at the meeting scheduled to be held at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Saseendran said the department will deploy the entire field staff, including social forestry officials, to strengthen patrolling in the conflict hotspots to avoid human casualty. This apart, primary response teams will be formed by recruiting local residents as volunteers to alert people about the presence of wild animals in their areas.

On Tuesday, residents blockaded roads in Idukki and Wayanad districts, demanding protection from wild animals. As many as 11 people have died in wild jumbo attacks in Kerala between December 14, 2024, and February 11, 2025, indicating a rise in human-wildlife conflict.

The body of Babu, 54, a resident of Venkolla near Palode, Thiruvananthapuram, was found around 8 km inside the forest on Monday evening. Babu, who had gone to visit his relatives on the other side of the forest, was trampled by a wild elephant. He was missing for the past five days.

Manu, a 45-year-old tribal man, was killed by a wild elephant when he was returning after attending a temple festival at Kappad in Noolpuzha in Wayanad on Monday night. Both deaths occurred inside the forest.

On Monday, Sofia Ismail of Peruvanthanam in Idukki was trampled to death by a wild elephant when she went to take bath in a nearby stream.

The same day, Prasad, a plantation worker, suffered rib fracture in a wild elephant attack at Ayyampuzha in Ernakulam. Apart from elephants, there has been an increase in incidents of other wild animals, including tiger and leopards, straying into human habitations.