Kerala’s midlands and coastal areas witness sizzling heat

KOCHI: While the hill station of Munnar is shivering under a zero-degree winter chill, the midlands and coastal areas of Kerala are experiencing intense heat. Though the summer is yet to arrive, the maximum temperature has breached the 35-degrees Celsius threshold in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kannur districts. Across the state, night temperature now hovers around 1 degrees Celsius above normal.

Meteorologists say the soaring temperature is indicative of a harsh summer ahead.

With the rising day-time temperature making it unbearable for those working under the sun, the labour department has issued an order rescheduling work hours to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The state government has directed that labourers working outdoors be rested from noon to 3 pm. “The eight hours of work should be rescheduled between 7 am and 7 pm. For labourers working in shifts, the first shift should end at noon and the second shift should begin at 3 pm,” said labour commissioner Safna Nasarudeen.

India Meteorological Department Kerala region director Neetha K Gopal said that the day-time temperature has stayed above normal from the latter half of December 2024 with the winter not making much impact in the state. “The year 2024 was the warmest year for Kerala and the climate continues to be warm.

The maximum temperature is showing an increasing trend in all districts. Kerala has been passing through a warm phase for the past 10 years and it is not a purely local feature. The observations of World Meteorological Organisation and other agencies indicate above normal temperatures will prevail over the Indian sub-continent,” Neetha said.

The wind blowing from the high-pressure circulation over central India, rapid urbanisation, and the warming of the Indian Ocean have contributed to the situation, said Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash.

“Urban heat islands are formed due to the concentration of concrete surfaces pavements and buildings that absorb and retain heat. The sea surface temperature in the Indian Ocean region has risen by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, which has adversely affected our atmospheric temperature,” he said.

According to the monthly bulletin of Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the first month of 2025 was the warmest January recorded globally. Compared to the average temperature for the month in 1850-1900, January 2025 was 1.75ºC warmer.