Keralites lost Rs 1,021 crore to cyber fraud in past three years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The collective loot from Kerala by cybercriminals over the past three years has exceeded Rs 10 billion, data with the police revealed. Fraudsters swindled Rs 1,021 crore between 2022 and 2024, of which Rs 763 crore was siphoned off last year. While Keralites lost Rs 48 crore to cyber fraud in 2022, the amount rose to Rs 210 crore in 2023.

A total of 41,426 complaints were registered in 2024, which roughly implies that as many people lost money to various cyber fraud activities.

At Rs 174 crore, Ernakulam topped the districts in terms of money lost in 2024, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with a loss of Rs 114 crore. Wayanad was the least affected at Rs 9.2 crore.

Of the total amount lost since 2022, around Rs 149 crore has been recovered. Most of the recovery was made in 2024. During this period, the cops froze 76,000 fraudulent transactions and recovered Rs 107.44 crore. The recoveries made in 2022 and 2023 amounted to Rs 4.38 crore and Rs 37.16 crore, respectively.

According to the victims’ demographics prepared by the cyber investigation division in 2024, one-fifth of the victims were employees of private companies (19.5 %), followed by pensioners (10.9 %), homemakers (10.37 %) and businessmen (10.25 %). Job scams preyed on the highest number of victims (35.34 %), followed by online trading fraud (34.96%), Fedex-type scam (7.17%) and loan scams (3.36 %).

Last year, the cyber cops blacklisted nearly 50,000 smartphones/devices that were used for scamming. About 19,000 SIM cards, 31,000 websites and 23,000 social media accounts were also blocked after their involvement in cyber financial crimes were exposed. The surge in digital financial crimes had earlier prompted the state police chief to write to the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Home Affairs seeking certain policy changes and technological intervention to curb the menace.