‘Pandemic-time reel led to Ashubha Mangalakari,’ says singer J’mymah

How did your musical journey lead you into the film industry?

My sister used to sing, and I suppose I had a taste for it too — perhaps it was in my genes. Music was always a part of me as a child, but I hadn’t learnt it through traditional methods early on. In fact, no one at my school even knew I could sing, as I kept it a secret. Later, while studying law at Cusat, I became actively involved in music. We had a small A Cappella team in college, which helped me grow. It was only after my university days that actually started learning music.

I first trained under Aleesha Wilson and later with other teachers. Over time, I became fully immersed in music, leaving law behind. And then, Covid-19 arrived.

During that time, I casually tried making a rap song and uploaded it as a reel. Music director Justin Varghese loved it, and said, “Let’s do something.” That led to my first major project — Ashubha Mangalakari’in Super Saranya. I penned and performed the rap portion of the song. From there, things took off. More opportunities came my way, especially after people heard the now-iconic “Listen, listen, hold your tongue.”