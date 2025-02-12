PC Chacko resigns as NCP state president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing stiff opposition from within the party, PC Chacko quit as NCP state president. He sent his resignation letter to party national chief Sharad Pawar. Chacko will however continue as party national working president.

The NCP has been going through internal issues for some time now. In the wake of an open tussle between two party MLAs - forest minister AK Saseendran and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas - the official leadership led by PC Chacko had decided to replace AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas.

Though PC Chacko was able to convince Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not keen on a cabinet reshuffle. Following this, Chacko suggested that the NCP recall the party's minister from the cabinet. This did not go down well with party leaders.