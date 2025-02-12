PC Chacko resigns as NCP state president

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing stiff opposition from within the party, PC Chacko quit as NCP state president. He sent his resignation letter to party national chief Sharad Pawar. Chacko will however continue as party national working president.
The NCP has been going through internal issues for some time now. In the wake of an open tussle between two party MLAs - forest minister AK Saseendran and Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas - the official leadership led by PC Chacko had decided to replace AK Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas.
Though PC Chacko was able to convince Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was not keen on a cabinet reshuffle. Following this, Chacko suggested that the NCP recall the party's minister from the cabinet. This did not go down well with party leaders.
The resignation comes in the wake of infighting in the party and allegations pointed out by sources.
"PC Chacko had an autocratic way of functioning. There were allegations that Chacko was trying to bring the entire party structure under his control, by sidelining senior leaders. A few allegations too had come up against him," said a leader.
"Though Chacko joined hands with Thomas K Thomas against Saseendran, the move didn't yield the desired result, after Pinarayi refused to entertain the same. Later Thomas K Thomas and AK Saseendran factions united against Chacko. This too contributed to Chacko stepping down," leader added.
A decision on a new leader will soon be taken, sources said. Once a Congress veteran, PC Chacko had joined the NCP a couple of years ago.