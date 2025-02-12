Training over, India’s first all-women scuba diving team ready to serve

THRISSUR : A fisherman out on his boat suddenly clutched his chest and fell into the river. People called for help and threw objects towards him to rescue him, but in vain.

Suddenly, a team of women responders reached the spot on a dinghy of the fire and rescue services department. Carrying life-support equipment, they jumped into the water and pulled the fisherman out without wasting a second. They then gave him proper first-aid and saved his life.

The all-women team of scuba divers of the fire and rescue services department impressed all with their skills and expertise during the demonstration held as part of their passing out parade on Tuesday.

The team of 17 divers, the first all-women group in the state as well as the country, passed out of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Academy, Thrissur. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan received the salute during their water parade and felicitated them with medals.

The 17 women were selected from 100 women recruited by the department in 2024. They were shortlisted for the scuba diving team based on their interest in adventure.

Sruthi P Raju, one of the team members, “We faced several challenges during the training. While all of us passed the swimming test to join the department, diving was an entirely different experience. Now that we have we completed the training, we are now confident of taking on the world.”

From managing the fear of depth to understanding concepts of buoyancy, underwater current and other aspects, the team of women rescuers overcame it all to complete the training and, in the process, scrip history.

The team can dive to a depth of 30m in water bodies – freshwater and salt water. “The department recently introduced underwater communication system as well, which we can use while diving for search and rescue operations,” shared Anusree, another team member.