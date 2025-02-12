What’s the buzz over ‘Marine Eco City’ in Kochi?

A ride past High Court Junction towards Goshree Road might make one feel as though they are in a township of skyscrapers. The northern side of Marine Drive, a popular promenade facing the backwaters in Kochi, has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade.

Highrises such as Abad Marina Plaza, KGL Marine Majestic, and Prestige Neptune’s Courtyard now dominate the skyline, reflecting the city’s vertical expansion.

Now, the ‘mother-of-all’ skyscraper project is set to come up in the region, creating a buzz in Kochi’s real estate sector. Originally mooted a decade ago, the Kerala State Housing Board’s (KSHB) ‘Marine Eco City’ project was on the backburner due to various reasons. Now it has been revived.

The Rs 2,400-crore project has gained momentum following its inclusion in the State Budget 2025-26 document, with the government estimating a revenue of Rs 3,650 crore from it.