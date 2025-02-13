First stretch of Hill Highway in Kozhikode district is to be opened on February 15

KOZHIKODE: The Kodenchery-Kakkadampoyil road, the first completed reach in Kozhikode district of the statewide Hill Highway, will be opened to traffic on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 34.3km stretch at the St Sebastian’s HSS ground in Koodaranji.

Built at a cost of Rs 195 crore, the road is 12 metres wide. Drains, provisions for underground cables and pipes, solar lights, and signal system have been set up on either side of the road. Prominent streets along the stretch have bus stops, concrete pavements, and guard rails.

Two bridges at Koombara and Veettippara, in Koodaranji, are also part of the road.

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas will preside over the inaugural function scheduled to begin at 3pm.

“The next phase of the development of this road is from Kakkadampoyil to Nilambur. The Kodenchery-Kakkadampoyil road, which passes through Kodenchery, Thiruvambady and Koodaranji panchayats, joins the Thiruvambady-Maripuzha road at Pulloorampara, leading to the proposed Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi tunnel road,” said Kodenchery panchayat president Alex Thomas.

The Hill Highway, or State Highway 59, stretches from Nandarapadavu in Kasaragod to Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

The construction of the highway is being carried out in three reaches in the Thiruvambady constituency, the longest of which is now being inaugurated. The road is expected to provide a huge boost to the agriculture sector in the hilly parts of the district.

Tourism also stands to benefit as the road connects Kakkadampoyil, Iruvanjipuzha in Elanthukadavu where the Malabar River Festival is held, and the Thusharagiri waterfalls. The road passes through an area donated fully by people. Protective walls have been built for those who gave up their land for the reach constructed by the Uralungal Labour Cooperative Society.