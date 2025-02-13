High seas, high josh

The vast expanse of the Arabian Sea turned into a stage for a display of sea defence ability as the Indian Coast Guard’s Thiruvananthapuram unit demonstrated its skills during the event ‘Day at Sea’ on Wednesday. The event, held about 20 km inside the Arabian Sea off Vizhinjam Port, was part of the 49th Raising Day celebrations of the Coast Guard. From high-speed chases to precision firing drills, the Coast Guard demonstrated how it tackles piracy, hostile threats and emergencies in real-time.
Coast Guard vessels and aircraft showcased a series of operations, including anti-piracy and boarding, live firing, a steam-past by ships and a fly-past by aircraft. The participating vessels included ICGS Anagh, interceptor boats Charlie 441 and Charlie 427, and the pollution control vessel Urja Shrota.
ICGS Anagh, a high-speed patrol vessel, led the demonstration. The first operation was an anti-piracy drill. The interceptor boat Charlie 441 was tasked with encircling a pirate ship. It completed three rounds around the vessel before giving clearance for a boarding operation.
Following this, a boat carrying a specially trained boarding team was launched from ICGS Anagh.
The team, armed with weapons, climbed aboard the suspect vessel to neutralise potential threats. They searched for any contraband items and secured the area. Once the search was complete, the suspect was detained and taken to ICGS Anagh for further interrogation. The seaboat used in the operation was then retrieved back onto the ship.
The next demonstration focused on handling hostile threats at sea. Live firing exercises were carried out using a 40/60 Bofors gun and a motor gun. Showing the Coast Guard’s readiness in combat situations, the gunnery team efficiently prepared the armament. The 40/60 Bofors gun, known for its ability to track and engage moving targets, was used to demonstrate two rounds of firing.
Following the firing demonstration, two ships performed a steam past, sailing in formation past ICGS Anagh. The event continued with a fly-past by a Dornier aircraft. The aircraft made two passes overhead.
Finally, a Verys pistol was used to fire a 38mm signal cartridge. Red and green flares were shot into the sky to show the emergency signalling system.
Coast Guard Commandant G Sreekumar explained to the visiting press that these signal cartridges are used in emergency situations to draw attention and provide illumination over short distances.
In ICGS Anagh, there are 35 sailors and five officers. Charlie 441 and Charlie 427 have one officer and 13 sailors each.
Vizhinjam port currently has 150 coast guard personnel, three ships and two boats. At the station, there are 50 personnel and five officers. The Coast Guard is actively participating in a series of coastal security exercises like Sagar Kavach, Operation Sajag, etc.