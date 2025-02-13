High seas, high josh

The vast expanse of the Arabian Sea turned into a stage for a display of sea defence ability as the Indian Coast Guard’s Thiruvananthapuram unit demonstrated its skills during the event ‘Day at Sea’ on Wednesday. The event, held about 20 km inside the Arabian Sea off Vizhinjam Port, was part of the 49th Raising Day celebrations of the Coast Guard. From high-speed chases to precision firing drills, the Coast Guard demonstrated how it tackles piracy, hostile threats and emergencies in real-time.

Coast Guard vessels and aircraft showcased a series of operations, including anti-piracy and boarding, live firing, a steam-past by ships and a fly-past by aircraft. The participating vessels included ICGS Anagh, interceptor boats Charlie 441 and Charlie 427, and the pollution control vessel Urja Shrota.

ICGS Anagh, a high-speed patrol vessel, led the demonstration. The first operation was an anti-piracy drill. The interceptor boat Charlie 441 was tasked with encircling a pirate ship. It completed three rounds around the vessel before giving clearance for a boarding operation.

Following this, a boat carrying a specially trained boarding team was launched from ICGS Anagh.