Hoax bomb threat at Thiruvananthapuram railway station, Kochi airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: Security agencies were on their toes as the police received a hoax message on its social media page on Wednesday early morning that bombs were planted in Thiruvananthapuram central railway station and Nedumbassery airport. It was also warned that the bombs would go off in 32 hours.

The message was received on police’s official Facebook page being handled from the Police Headquarters.

Police sources said several phases of security checks were held in the railway station throughout the day and nothing suspicious was spotted.

The police, meanwhile, found that the message was sent by a person from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. Since the message was sent from an original social media account, the police took it seriously.

A city police official said the 32 -hour time span mentioned in the message will finish by Thursday 5.30 am and the agencies will remain vigilant till then. However, as nothing suspicious was spotted in the station, the police are considering it as a hoax call and Thampanoor police have registered a case against the Anantapur native for misleading the police by sending a fake message.

The police will despatch a team to apprehend the suspect from Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the police sources said.