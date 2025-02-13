Into the cranium: Cusat to set up centre for brain health

The increasing prevalence of mental and neurological health disorders in Kerala has highlighted the urgent need for enhanced research and intervention. Recognising this, the recent state budget has allocated Rs 69 crore for setting up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in neurodegeneration and Brain Health at Cusat.

To get an inside view, TNIE visited the Centre for Neuroscience (CNS), which will spearhead the CoE project.

“CNS has been at the forefront of neurological research and community-driven programmes, with a commitment to transforming care systems and improving public health,” explains assistant professor Baby Chakrapani, who is the honorary director of CNS.

“Established in 2000, CNS has evolved from molecular-level brain research to a comprehensive, interdisciplinary approach. It has also played a key role in integrating science and society through initiatives such as Prajña, a platform fostering community outreach and interdisciplinary collaboration.”