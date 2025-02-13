Opposition walkout over police inaction, excesses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition MLAs staged a walkout on Wednesday after Speaker A N Shamseer denied approval for a discussion on police inaction and excesses through an adjournment motion. Mannarkkad MLA N Shamsudheen moved the motion, citing two recent incidents that shook the state — the double murder in Palakkad and the police assault on a family in Pathanamthitta. He also highlighted a series of crimes involving policemen, claiming the police department is in disarray.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the police of colluding with criminals, spreading fear among the public, and receiving political protection.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also handles the home portfolio, defended the police, arguing that isolated incidents should not be used to tarnish the entire force. “The government neither defends nor approves wrongdoing. In the Palakkad case, the police should have taken the victim’s daughter’s complaint more seriously. The Pathanamthitta incident should not have happened. Disciplinary action has been taken against the officers involved, and we will ensure maximum punishment for the guilty. We are not in a situation where the police protect criminals,” he said. He also pointed out the efforts of the police in tackling cybercrime, preventing communal violence, and implementing people-friendly initiatives.

The discussion led to a heated exchange between Speaker A N Shamseer and V D Satheesan. When the Speaker reminded Satheesan to adhere to the time limit for his walkout speech, Satheesan took offense, accusing Shamseer of trying to please the chief minister. Shamseer expressed displeasure at the remark, reminding Satheesan that such comments were inappropriate for a senior legislator.

Earlier, Pinarayi expressed frustration over opposition disruptions during his response to the motion. “Are you creating a scene because Shamsudheen failed to present the issue effectively? This is the situation in our state,” he said.