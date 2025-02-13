Radio Kochi 90 FM, Ernakulam's first community radio, is on a high wave

The first community radio in Ernakulam, Radio Kochi 90 FM started operations from the St Teresa’s College campus in Kochi on July 16, 2021. Since then, it has been running an array of programmes with a special focus on education, environment, arts, women empowerment and disaster management, etc.

One of them, a 15-episode awareness programme titled ‘Nirangal: Spectrum of Vibrant Talents’, bagged the second prize under the ‘thematic category’ at the 10th Community Radio National Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in July 2024.

“It focused on the life of children of different autistic spectrum,” says station director Krishnakumar C K, adding, “Radio Kochi 90 FM is the first community radio in Kerala to produce and broadcast such a series.”

“Around 14 families of children from across the state participated and shared their experiences and concerns. We also roped in special educators who delivered talks providing insights into the subject and discussed the challenges faced by the children and their parents,” Krishnakumar explains. A couple of children hosted programmes as well based on their interests.

Following this, the radio team prepared a detailed report documenting the parents’ needs, suggestions of experts, and urging government’s support to integrate such children into the society, and submitted it to the central government.

Another highlight programme was ‘Athijeevanam’, a project that brought to fore the plight of residents in Chellanam panchayat.