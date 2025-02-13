Radio Kochi 90 FM, Ernakulam's first community radio, is on a high wave

The first community radio in Ernakulam, Radio Kochi 90 FM started operations from the St Teresa’s College campus in Kochi on July 16, 2021. Since then, it has been running an array of programmes with a special focus on education, environment, arts, women empowerment and disaster management, etc.
One of them, a 15-episode awareness programme titled ‘Nirangal: Spectrum of Vibrant Talents’, bagged the second prize under the ‘thematic category’ at the 10th Community Radio National Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in July 2024.
“It focused on the life of children of different autistic spectrum,” says station director Krishnakumar C K, adding, “Radio Kochi 90 FM is the first community radio in Kerala to produce and broadcast such a series.”
“Around 14 families of children from across the state participated and shared their experiences and concerns. We also roped in special educators who delivered talks providing insights into the subject and discussed the challenges faced by the children and their parents,” Krishnakumar explains. A couple of children hosted programmes as well based on their interests.
Following this, the radio team prepared a detailed report documenting the parents’ needs, suggestions of experts, and urging government’s support to integrate such children into the society, and submitted it to the central government.
Another highlight programme was ‘Athijeevanam’, a project that brought to fore the plight of residents in Chellanam panchayat.
In addition to highlighting the issues in the community, the radio has also evolved into a platform for the city residents to showcase their talents. There are dedicated programmes to facilitate this. While ‘Kalaprabodhini’ showcases talents in art, literature and drama, ‘Kadhayanam’, features stories and ‘Peythozhiyathe’, poetry.
“We also plan to start an exclusive programme for students that involves storytelling, poetry and drama. A phone-in session and book review are also in the pipeline,” says Tania Lewis, the head of programming and broadcast at the station.
“As a community radio, we always strive for better public participation. Hence, anyone interested to contribute to the community is welcome,” she stresses.
Radio Kochi 90 FM boasts a listenership of about 2 lakh and this includes a substantial number of Malayalis tuning in from the UAE, the UK, Australia, etc. via the online app.
Be a volunteer or intern
Anyone who has a passion for radio can join as a volunteer or intern. Short-term and long-term internships are available, with a hands-on experience in radio production and related areas. A certificate is also awarded upon completion.
“We have been providing internships for the last four years. During this time, students get to work on at least three broadcast programmes,” says Krishnakumar.
In addition to Krishnakumar and Tania, the station crew comprises Nighil Abraham, the programme producer; Chandulal P C, the lead technical head; and Sr Ashritha CSST, station coordinator.
Chandulal recalls an experience when a mother in her 60s hosted a radio programme for the first time in her life. “She shared that her biggest childhood dream was to own a radio. Her father got them a radio when her brother passed the Class 10 examination. Since then, she has been an ardent listener. After many years, sitting inside a radio station with a mic before was such a fulfilling experience for her. Such responses inspire us to do more and more for the community," says Chandulal.
Programme highlights
'Soukyam' - health awareness programme
'Ernakulam Diaries' - updates on the happenings in the city
'Arohi' - Carnatic music lessons by Neelamperoor Suresh Kumar
'Sureeli Awaz' - a magical world of ghazals narrated by Avril
'Kallolini' - evergreen Malayalam songs hosted by Sruthi M Nair
For cinephiles, 'Signature' by Nighil Abraham and 'Cinemakottaka' by Nandini N Menon
'Balayude Lokam' (Bala’s World) - a casual talk between father-daughter duo
'Spot on Sports' - sport updates by Anna Paulose