Three die as elephants run amok at temple festival near Koyilandy

KOZHIKODE: Three devotees died and 35 sustained severe injuries during a temple festival at Manakkulangara Bhagavathy Temple near Koyilandy after an elephant went on a rampage on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Leela, Ammukutty and Rajan.

First, an elephant turned violent and attacked another elephant standing beside it. Followingly, both the elephants ran amok leaving a portion of the temple office building damaged.