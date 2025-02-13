Vandana Das murder case: Examination of first 50 witnesses begins

KOLLAM: The examination of the first 50 witnesses in the Dr Vandana Das murder case began on Wednesday at the Kollam Additional Sessions Court. Dr Muhammed Shibin, the first witness, testified about the events at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, where Vandana was murdered.

He stated that Pooyappally police brought the accused, Sandeep, to the hospital around 5 am on the day of the incident. Dr Shibin, who was working in the casualty department alongside Vandana, recounted witnessing the accused suddenly attack and stab the police officers present.

During the chief examination by special prosecutor Pratap G Padikkal, Dr Shibin further testified that he saw Sandeep repeatedly stabbing Vandana in the hospital’s observation room.

When asked whether he could identify the attacker, he confirmed in court that it was Sandeep.

He also identified the type of surgical scissors used in the attack and recognised the clothes worn by both Vandana and the accused at the time.