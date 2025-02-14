Brutal ragging at nursing college in Kottayam: Police to check for more victims

KOTTAYAM: As the police probe into the brutal ragging reported at the boys’ hostel of the Government College of Nursing in Kottayam progresses, officers are taking steps to strengthen the case by checking for more victims.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kottayam district police chief A Shahul Hameed said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by one of the students, indicating that efforts are under way to determine if there are more victims.

“The investigating officer will meet more students and gather statements. Additionally, mobile phones of the accused and any device used to record videos of the hazing will be subjected to scientific examination,” he said. Shahul said the probe team will also examine for lapses on the part of college authorities in preventing the ragging.

“Steps will be taken based on the recommendations of the Raghavan committee in connection with ragging cases and UGC guidelines in this regard,” he said.

The case has been registered invoking provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s sections 118 (1), 308 (2) and 351 (1). The district police chief said additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses and more information is obtained.

Meanwhile, a video of the ragging incident circulated on social media on Thursday. Police will look into how it was leaked. The shocking episode came to light when college authorities forwarded a complaint of a student to Gandhinagar police on February 11. Based on this, police arrested five senior students.

Victims said the ragging had been going on for nearly three months. Police said it began last November, shortly after classes of the first-year batch began. Senior students regularly extorted money from juniors to buy alcohol and frequently assaulted them. The victims said they were forced to endure various forms of physical and mental abuse, including being made to stand naked.