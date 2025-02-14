Curriculum 2030 is a training manual for life, says Lifology CEO

With AI dominating most spheres of work, it has become imperative to equip oneself with the necessary skills to stay competent (and perhaps even relevant) in the career market. Curriculum 2030, developed by Technopark-based startup Lifology, facilitates just that.

Developed under the leadership of Nobel laureate Richard J Roberts, the co-academic programme equips students with essential, future-ready skills by focusing on five key areas: socio-economic well-being, human skills (personal, public, professional), academic proficiency, career planning and entrepreneurship.

“Education today must evolve beyond textbooks. Curriculum 2030 is more than just an academic syllabus, it is a training manual for life. We are helping students develop the skills they need to navigate a world where AI is no longer the anomaly, but the norm,” says Praveen Parameswaran, the CEO of Lifology.

The programme spans 40 hours per year alongside regular academics and provides schools with a structured framework and a pre-designed syllabus for students from Grades 5 to 12. It is offered in partnership with the University of Helsinki, Finland.

Trainers certified by the university will be attached to schools subscribed to the programme. They will take additional classes and give practical training to the students at an allocated time given in their school timetable. Students who complete the programme are awarded certificates from the university’s continuing education department.

The curriculum runs parallel to traditional education and aligns with India’s National Education Policy. “We have incorporated key recommendations from NEP to ensure a holistic development model that nurtures emotional intelligence, digital literacy, and interdisciplinary thinking,” Praveen points out.

The programme is implemented in private schools across India and the UAE. While Markus Talvio serves as its lead expert, other mentors include Brian Hutchison, Allan Gatenby ( president of the Asia Pacific Career Development Association), and Marilyn Maze and others.