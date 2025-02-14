Discovery of idol, temple remnants from Church land in Kerala sparks harmony

KOTTAYAM: While claims of Hindu idols being found under Muslim shrines have sparked tensions in some North Indian states, the discovery of temple remnants and idols from the land of a bishop’s house in Kerala has evoked a different reaction – one of maturity and communal harmony.

Without any violent clashes or the need for intervention by the court and government authorities, both communities are seeking ways to settle the case cordially.

A week ago, remnants of a temple, a shivling and an idol of Goddess Parvathi were unearthed from the land owned by the Syro-Malabar Church’s Pala diocese while preparing the plot for tapioca cultivation. The surprise discovery occurred when the excavator dug into the soil. The development sparked curiosity among the local people, leading Hindu devotees to begin offering prayers before the idol.

The religious remains were discovered hardly 700m away from the Vellapad Bhagavathy temple in Pala. Local residents said a temple and an illam (house of a Brahmin family) had existed here centuries ago, but were neglected and eventually destroyed over the years. The land changed hands multiple times before coming under the possession of the Bishop’s House, Pala. Following the finding of idols, members of the Vellapad temple’s administrative council engaged in discussions with authorities of the Bishop’s House.

“After the discovery, members of the Hindu community met with the priest in-charge of the properties of the Bishop’s House. They have sought some time to deliberate on the matter in accordance with religious protocol. We will take appropriate decisions according to their response,” said Fr Joseph Kuttiankal, chancellor at the Bishop’s House.

Vellapad temple authorities said they would take a decision after discussing the matter with Hindu acharyas (religious scholars).

“We are considering conducting a ‘Devaprasnam’, a Hindu astrological ritual for interpreting the will of the gods. A decision will be taken in consultation with Bishop’s House authorities and taking practicality into account,” said Vinod Punnmattathil, member of the Vellapad temple advisory committee. He said the resolution process would be carried out with utmost care and consideration of all involved, which would require ample time for deliberation.

Meanwhile, both communities swiftly dismissed any potential conflicts arising from the discovery. Representatives of Christian Association and Alliance for Social Action (CASA), a church-affiliated organisation, filed a complaint at the Pala police station against a television channel for allegedly broadcasting false news intended to stoke religious tensions.