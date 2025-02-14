India has always been a huge myth for me: German cinema ace Wim Wenders

Did this wanderlust inspire your films?

Yes, most of my films were made while travelling or in different countries. I have worked in the US, South America, Africa, Japan, and Australia. Travelling makes me more curious and alive. Even in photography... I rarely take pictures at home. It only happens when I am somewhere unfamiliar or travelling. I feel awake when I am elsewhere.

Were you always interested in visiting India?

India has always been a huge myth for me. I had beautiful Indian stamps, they were the most beautiful ones in my collection. As a child, I was fascinated by how vast the country seemed.

However, as a young filmmaker, I was more drawn to America and was infatuated by that country. At that time, India was like a totally unknown continent for me.

Now, at almost 80, I am finally here for a month-long journey across the country, from Mumbai to the south, east, north, and rural areas. I want to use this occasion to learn about a place I was fascinated by.

You’re an admirer of Satyajit Ray. Did his films influence you?

He was the only Indian filmmaker I met when I was young. The Music Room is my favourite of his works. I also love Distant Thunder. I met him when he won at the Berlin Film Fest.