Party rejig: CPM, BJP neck to neck in social engineering; Congress in catch-22

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As CPM stretches its wings after district conferences, the leadership has gone for deft social engineering by electing nine out of 14 district secretaries from the Ezhava community. The party has successfully implemented an inclusive policy ensuring sufficient representation for the powerful minority communities. Though the leadership claims that the secretaries were elected based on organisational grounds, insiders said the harsh reality faced by the party in the last Parliament election, has reflected in the experimentation.

The CPM’s new positioning in a changing political sphere comes in the wake of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan’s criticism. Natesan had criticised that even though parties desperately go after Ezhava votes, the community is ignored when it comes to selecting party functionaries and candidates.

Except in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Idukki and Pathanamthitta — where secretaries belong to either Muslim or Christian communities — secretaries in other districts belong to Ezhava community. In the cabinet, the CPM had maintained community balance with five ministers belonging to the Nair community.

“The CPM has been promoting leaders from Ezhava community to the CM post for the last 15 years,” political analyst Ajith Sreenivasan told TNIE. “In Congress, the chief minister post is now a ‘declared reserved’ seat for the Nair community.

CPM has now realised the mistake it committed in the Parliament election when it played the minority appeasement card, which cost it dearly. In many party villages, especially Dharmadam, Mattannur, Taliparamba and Kalliassery the base Ezhava votes of the CPM went to BJP candidates though they had no chance of winning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress has been facing a stiff challenge in maintaining community balance. Out of the party’s 21 MLAs, only a single MLA belongs to the Ezhava community. In Parliament, the community’s representation is limited to two. “After C Kesavan and R Shankar, the Congress never had a CM from the Ezhava community.

Though there were leaders like Vayalar Ravi, who was elected to Congress Working Committee at a younger age, he was never made a CM candidate while his colleagues A K Antony and Oommen Chandy made it to the top post. Vakkam Purushothaman, V M Sudheeran, and Mullapally Ramachandran, who were second to none in terms of political credentials, were also ignored. Even K Sudhakaran could not emerge as a contender for the CM post,” Ajith said.