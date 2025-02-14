Plus I student alleges brutal ragging by seniors in Kannur

KANNUR: A Plus I student of P R Memorial School in Kolavallur has lodged a ragging complaint against five senior students, alleging a violent assault that left him seriously injured.

Muhammad Nihal, the victim, stated that he was brutally beaten up by five Plus II students, resulting in a severe injury to his left arm. The attack reportedly occurred on Wednesday within the school premises. Following the incident, Nihal was admitted to Thalassery AKG Memorial Co-operative Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Recounting the ordeal to the media, Nihal said he was kicked to the ground by the seniors, leading to fractures in his left arm. He first reported the incident to the school principal before approaching the police.

Nihal alleged that the assault started with the seniors complaining about Nihal’s look towards them while drinking water. He also claimed that he had been attacked before and that other students had faced similar incidents of violence.

School authorities have confirmed receiving the complaint, while Kolavallur police have recorded statements from Nihal and his parents. Though no formal case was filed the police have started an initial investigation into the incident.