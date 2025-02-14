Satheesan-Shamseer face-off leads to uproar in assembly

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF members on Thursday stalled the assembly proceedings accusing Speaker A N Shamseer of deliberately interrupting the speech of Opposition Leader V D Satheesan while discussing the alleged cut in plan funds for SC/ST communities in the state budget.

The UDF moved the notice seeking adjournment motion alleging that the state government has trimmed the plan funds meant for the SC/ST communities. The drama unfurled when Satheesan was giving a walkout speech. As Satheesan was into the tenth minute of his speech, Shamseer reminded him that he should conclude his walkout speech fast. This irked Satheesan, who responded that the speaker was indeed interrupting him. Satheesan upped the ante further claiming that the speaker has been regularly interfering while he was giving a speech.

Shamseer explained that he intervened as Satheesan himself had claimed that he gave the shortest walkout speeches compared to his predecessors. Shamseer tried to calm Satheesan down saying he did not intervene till the ninth minute of his speech to which the latter tersely replied that it’s not because of anyone’s generosity that he spoke that much.

On Wednesday also Satheesan locked horns with the speaker after he was told to “conclude” his speech to which Satheesan replied that the intervention was done on the behalf of the chief minister.

However, on Thursday Satheesan did not give any acerbic reactions, but expressed his displeasure. As back-to-back reminders came from the desk, an agitated Satheesan told the speaker “Don’t think you can run the house by interrupting my speech.”