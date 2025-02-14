Trash comes full circle as Kunnamkulam municipality officials give techie a life lesson

THRISSUR: Every piece of garbage has a story, but this one came full circle! In a remarkable display of civic accountability, the Kunnamkulam municipal health department turned a careless act of littering into an unforgettable lesson. When a techie from Bengaluru casually dumped his garbage near a veterinary hospital on Pattambi road, officials not only tracked him down but returned the trash right to his doorstep — along with a hefty fine.

It all began when Prasad, an employee with the municipality’s sanitation department, stumbled upon a peculiar discovery during his routine cleaning duties on Wednesday. Nestled amid the roadside clutter lay a neatly packed box, filled with food remnants and soft drink residue. The meticulous wrapping betrayed the carelessness of its owner, a detail that would soon unravel the mystery behind its origin.

Alerted to the situation, Clean City manager Atlee P John, accompanied by public health inspectors M S Sheeba and P P Vishnu arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. Their keen eyes uncovered a crucial clue within the discarded debris — the address of the guilty party ‘carelessly’ pasted on a box inside! And, that led them to the doorstep of the youngster.

To mask their true intentions, the officials tactfully contacted the individual under the guise of delivering a courier. Guided by the address, they arrived at a residence where an imposing German shepherd issued a spirited greeting.

Moments later, an elderly woman appeared, promptly securing the canine in a cage. The health officials then requested to see her grandson, the “culprit” behind the roadside litter.

The young man was stunned to find the same garbage packet he had dumped on the road now back in his hands. The officials, with remarkable composure, returned the trash and handed him a notice, leaving no room for escape or excuse. Initially, the techie tried to wriggle out of the situation

with a litany of justifications, but the Rs 5,000 fine imposed by the municipality drove the message home.