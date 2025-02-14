‘Trump is not the person to decide what should happen in Gaza’

Excerpts:

The second Trump government has come up with some strong anti-migrant policies. India being a country that has a huge expat population and youth preferring to go abroad for studies and jobs, how do you think Trump’s policies will affect their prospects?

His policies regarding migrants are very xenophobic. He is also attempting to whip up hysteria in the US against people who don’t hail from the white European countries. All his racist rants and policies against migrants will, unfortunately, find echoes in other countries where populist demagogues have similar aspirations as Trump.

We also have a similar phenomenon in the UK, where the governments in the past, particularly the previous Conservative government, have been very aggressive in their hostility to migrants from different parts of the world like those from Asia, including India and the African nations. I teach many students in the UK. They are wonderful students. And I want them to keep coming. However, the government policies act as a deterrent.

Hindering people from moving to these countries to build their lives is a violation of human rights.

Why do you feel it is wrong to place curbs on migration?

It should be noted that these wealthy states, especially those in Europe, had enriched themselves for centuries by exploiting the countries in Asia and Africa. And now to turn their backs on people from these countries is unlawful.

How do you view Trump’s statement on taking over and ‘owning’ Gaza?

He is not the person to decide that. What should happen in Gaza can only be decided by the people living there. Anything contrary would be a violation of international laws.

It is the US that has been backing the war in Gaza. The real objective behind Israel’s war on Hamas is to make Gaza unlivable. I strongly believe that a genocide is happening in Gaza.