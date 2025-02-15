Echan Kani’s death places fight for rights to arogya pacha back in focus

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of Echan Kani, one of the three Kani tribe members who introduced the medicinal plant arogya pacha to the world, has put the focus back on the wonder plant known for its rejuvenating properties.

Echan Kani of Kuttichal Chonnampara, in the Agasthya forest area of Kottur, was found dead in a cave inside the Agasthya forest a few days ago. He had been missing since February 2. His three-day-old body was found by forest officials and relatives. Police found pesticide containers near the scene and a preliminary investigation suggested poisoning. He’s survived by wives Maathi and Karimi, and children Ammu, Nirmala, Priyanka, and Anjana.

Echan Kani, along with Kuttymathan Kani and Mallan Kani, revealed the properties of arogya pacha (Trichopus zeylanicus) to researchers of the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden & Research Institute (TBGRI), Palode, in 1987. The herb, which reportedly enhances immunity, has been used by the Kani tribe for centuries.

The discovery led to the development of ‘Jeevani,’ a herbal drug produced by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy, in collaboration with TBGRI. A trust was formed to share profits with the Kanis, but the Kanis claim they received little to no benefits.

The collaboration between the Kanis and the TBGRI came six years before the Convention on Biological Diversity, which mandates equitable benefit-sharing. When TBGRI transferred Jeevani’s production rights in 1996, disputes arose over resource ownership.

The Kanis were unaware that arogya pacha had not been classified as a minor forest produce, making it illegal to collect or sell without the forest department permission. This led to criminal cases against them, while traders smuggled large quantities.

Currently, TBGRI has been conserving, researching and selling the plant. However, since it is highly habitat-specific, factors like climate, soil and mycorrhiza (a symbiotic relationship between fungi and plant roots) play a crucial role in its survival.

“The plant remains endangered. While we are growing it at the institute, we have found that it only thrives if soil from its natural forest habitat is brought here. Even then, the success rate is very low. However, in certain forested sections within the institute, the plant is flourishing naturally. It also takes at least three years to mature,” said P S Jyothish, principal scientist, plant genetic resource department, TBGRI.