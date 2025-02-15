Experts highlight Union Budget’s growth potential at Kozhikode panel discussion

KOZHIKODE: Experts have emphasised that the proposals in the Union Budget have the potential to drive the country’s economic growth, fostering development across various sectors.

They were speaking at a panel discussion organised by the Dr John Mathai Centre, Thrissur, Department of Economics, Calicut University, and Kerala Exporters Forum, in collaboration with the Malabar Group.

Kozhikode sub-collector Harshil R Meena inaugurated the discussion held at the Malabar Center for Excellence, Montana Estate, Kuttikkattur, the headquarters of the Malabar Group. Dr D Dhanuraj, moderated the discussion, which featured panelists, including M P Ahammed, chairman, Malabar Group, Vipin P Veetil, assistant professor, Indian Institute of Management, Alfin Santosh, business development manager, APEDA (under the Ministry of Commerce); and Ashwin John George, joint commissioner, Kochi Customs.

Dhanuraj, chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research, Kochi, said that the Union budget is not a policy document but rather a statement outlining the government’s income and expenditure. M P Ahammed said that tax evasion is one of India’s most significant challenges, emphasising the urgent need for stricter measures to curb it. He advocated for adopting digital monetisation methods, similar to those in Singapore.