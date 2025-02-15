Federal Bank’s new MD meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Federal Bank’s new managing director and CEO K V S Manian met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday to discuss avenues for collaboration and growth.

He also met the Industries Minister P Rajeeve. Manian, who assumed the role of MD & CEO of Federal Bank in September last year, has been actively engaging with stakeholders across the state to gain insights into its landscape, opportunities, and challenges.

During the meeting with the chief minister, discussions centred on strengthening the partnership between Federal Bank and the state government to foster economic growth and development initiatives in Kerala.

Federal Bank, which has its origins in Kerala and now boasts a nationwide presence, operates over 600 branches in the state, accounting for 40% of its total branch network.