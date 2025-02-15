Hospitals in Kerala prolong life support for brain-dead patients despite government directive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite a clear government directive to the contrary, hospitals are increasingly keeping brain-dead patients on ventilators in intensive care units (ICUs) longer than necessary, creating a heavy financial and emotional burden on families.

The 2020 directive made brain death certification mandatory and barred the treatment of such patients. However, in 2024, there were just 10 brain death certifications when nearly 4,000 people died in road accidents. This suggests that many patients who should have been declared brain-dead, in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) definition ‘irreversible cessation of brain and brain stem function’, are being kept on life support unnecessarily, health experts point out.

The families of these patients are often the most affected by “futile care” — providing treatment when recovery is impossible — in both private and public hospitals. Some have spoken out against it, feeling that it leads to unnecessary financial strain and false hope from hospitals. Now, health experts are also raising concerns about how this practice harms not just the patients’ families but the organ donation process, which could save lives.

The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organization (K-SOTTO), responsible for managing organ donations, has seen a decline in donations from brain-dead patients. One reason for this is that doctors qualified to declare brain death are often hesitant, fearing legal repercussions.

“The process of certifying brain death has stalled even though road accident fatalities remain high,” K-SOTTO executive director Dr Noble Gracious told TNIE.

“Were the certification process improved, organs from at least 20-30% of these patients could have been used to save the lives of others with the consent of the victims’ families. It’s important to note that all organ donations last year were made with family consent.”

A recent ruling from the High Court, on February 10, may help address these concerns. The court dismissed a case filed by S Ganapathy, who challenged the validity of the concept of brain death.

“The verdict is likely to strengthen doctors’ confidence in declaring brain death,” says Dr Gracious.