Kerala confident of attracting big investments at IKGS 2025: Minister Rajeeve

KOCHI: As the Left government prepares for the two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS 2025) later this month, Industry Minister P Rajeeve said on Saturday there would be sincere efforts to turn all the proposals that come up at the summit into actual investments in the state.

"We will be realistic in our expectations. Our efforts will be to convert all projects that come up at the summit into reality. Be assured that the actual realisation will be more than 60 percent," the minister told reporters in an interaction ahead of the summit, which will be held on February 21 and 22.

"The expressions of interest (EoIs) that will be signed at the summit will be realistic. In that way, this summit will be different from other global investor summits held in Kerala and other parts of the state in the past," said Rajeeve.

Making a strong pitch for investors, Rajeeve said Kerala is a leader in many sectors already, and the state would woo investors from across the sectors at the IKGS2025.

"Twenty-four percent of the turnover of medical device manufacturing comes from Kerala. The state is also home to the top four players in spice processing companies," Rajeeve said.