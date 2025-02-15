Kerala Toddy Board to introduce bottled toddy with year-long shelf life

KOLLAM: The Kerala Toddy Board is set to raise the spirits of the industry by introducing bottled toddy with a shelf life of up to a year. Currently, toddy (palm wine) can only be stored for three days before it turns acidic due to fermentation.

However, the board has now decided to implement a biotech method to halt fermentation for up to 12 months without altering the alcohol content or compromising on its unique taste. The product will be sold in beer-shaped bottles, giving it a premium feel.

The initiative aims to expand market reach and create new job opportunities in the industry.

“Currently, toddy turns acidic after three days in a bottle. We have been working on a method to store it for a longer duration without affecting its alcohol content, aroma, or taste. This will allow us to introduce bottled toddy in the commercial market, reduce dependence on toddy shops and strengthen the industry,” said U P Joseph, chairman of the board.

As part of the project, Joseph and senior board officials visited Scopeful Bio Research Pvt Ltd at the Kinfra Biotechnology Incubation Centre in Kalamassery, where they inspected and tasted bottled toddy developed using the new technology.

“Bottling toddy for an extended period has been a major challenge. Several universities are researching it, but we have now found a promising technology at the Kinfra Park. After further discussions with the state government, we plan to adopt this method. If all goes well, we will invite expressions of interest from private agencies to produce bottled toddy and introduce it into the market through our distribution channels,” Joseph added.

C Mohan Kumar, managing director of Scopeful Bio Research, said his company’s sweet toddy technology processes toddy using a traditional method that helps extend its shelf life. “After tapping, toddy can reach an alcohol content of up to 8.1%. However, under normal conditions, it turns acidic within three days, making bottling impossible. By altering the pH level, we can paralyse fermentation while maintaining the toddy’s aroma and a stable alcohol content of up to 2%. This process allows it to be bottled and stored for up to a year while retaining its natural sweetness,” said Mohan Kumar.