Koyilandy elephant rampage reignites debate on festival safety

KOCHI: Six lives lost in 45 days.

The vibrant Kerala festivals provide an enchanting experience, blending dance, music and rituals. The majestic elephant parades, the rhythmic percussion ensembles and the spectacular fireworks displays attract revellers from far and wide.

But frequent tragedies, involving elephants running amok amid fireworks, dampen the festive spirit, sparking debates on safety regulations. As many as 58 people have been killed by captive elephants at temple festivals over the last seven years.

“Elephants cannot be domesticated and we have only tamed them. They are extremely sensitive to sound, light and crowd. There will be behavioural changes during the musth period, and hot climatic conditions can increase the stress. Organisers fail to maintain the mandated distance between the public and elephants. Some people touch the animals from behind, which makes them insecure. Unruly mobs and the bursting of crackers can provoke them,” a top official with the forest department said.

Thursday’s tragedy at the Koyilandy Manakulangara temple festival, where an elephant went on the rampage leaving three people dead and 30 others and another jumbo injured, has kicked off another round of debate on the need to stringently enforce the Kerala Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules. On January 8, an elephant named Pakkath Sreekuttan killed a person during the BP Angadi Nercha in Tirur.

A disabled person was killed by the tusker Chittilappilly Ganeshan during the Painkannikkal temple festival at Chittattukara on February 4. A mahout was mauled to death by tusker Vallamkulam Narayanan Kutty at Koottanad in Palakkad on February 7.

“Many factors contribute to the behaviour of captive elephants. Elephants take refuge in the shade to escape heat in the wild. We are making these animals stand under the scorching sun for hours, amidst a cheering crowd and the bursting of crackers. These are manmade tragedies and we cannot blame elephants. We cannot blame the climate for such tragedies as individual temperaments also contribute. We should debate whether it is necessary to torture animals in the name of rituals and traditions,” said wildlife researcher and conservation expert P S Easa.