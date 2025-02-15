Mollywood crisis: Actors, superstars bring viewers to films, says AMMA

KOCHI: The war of words between key players of the Malayalam film industry over the losses the industry suffered continued on Friday with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) saying that actors are the ones who bring audiences to cinemas.

Superstar Mohanlal shared producer Antony Perumbavoor’s Facebook post with a comment, “Let’s stand with cinema.”

Addressing reporters, AMMA ad hoc committee vice-president Jayan Cherthala said that people watch films after seeing the actors on film posters and that issues are now being created as a few producers have lost control over the films released.

“Actors or superstars are the most important factor in the success of a film. These films get audiences because of these actors who are accepted and recognised by the people,” said Jayan, responding to Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA)’s statement.

He further said many people watch films after seeing them on the posters. However, they (the producers’ body) are blaming these actors for the financial loss the industry is facing

The KFPA, in its official statement, had pointed out that a letter was sent to AMMA, requesting its intervention to control the remuneration of actors and other unnecessary expenses.

“Since the ad hoc committee was in charge, the decision had to be taken in the general body meeting. Therefore, a meeting of other film bodies was held to discuss the issue,” the KFPA statement said.

Jayan also criticised G Suresh Kumar and other producers, stating that they too have produced several superhit films with these superstars.

“Suresh Kumar sir and others have produced superhit films with Mohanlal and Mammootty. The success of Aaram Thampuran is an example. Actors have star value and they bring audiences to cinemas. Now, what is bothering them is the number of young producers and the hit films they have produced,” he said, adding that the artists’ association has cooperated with the KFPA for several events.

The heated debate on the financial crisis the film industry is going through and the actors’ remuneration rose after Antony Perumbavoor, of Ashirvad Films, came up with a Facebook post criticising

Suresh Kumar for having announced an indefinite strike from June 1.