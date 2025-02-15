Runway steals the show, asks poignant questions

Have you thought of those who don’t rise to the top of pageant titles like Miss Kerala and Miss India? Regrettably, people don them with indecorous titles.”
This line from the short film Runway, which has been enjoying a ‘runaway’ success on YouTube since its release two weeks ago, throws light on society’s scrutinising eye towards the modelling industry. Invariably, it also pulls the veil on the abuse that young girls endure within the industry.
Though shot in just eight days, the 50-minute film, written and directed by Lee Ali and produced by Ebin Sunny, is, as comments from YouTube suggest, “top class”, “excellent” and “superb”.
It revolves around two characters — Afsha (played by Ansha Mohan) and Megha (Liz Mathews), two modelling aspirants who, whilst navigating their way through the industry met challenges that they were least prepared for.
“The story is in part inspired by real-life incidents,” says Lee, the debutant director, hinting at the sensational 2021 case wherein two models and their friend met with a fatal accident while allegedly being chased by those with dubious intentions.
“The two girls,” Lee says, “had come to Kochi with big dreams, just like me. As my first project, I wanted to touch upon a meaningful and socially relevant subject and I felt their story deserved to be told well.”
Indeed, close on the heels of the accident and as more information regarding the girls’ modelling career unfolded, social media was rife with discussions about their lives. Most of them painted the duo in a bad light.
“Some of my friends knew the girls. Even though I didn’t know them personally, I could relate to their struggles. To blame them for the sole reason of going to a pub was a disturbing response. With the film, I wanted to speak out about this unfortunate turn of events. Also, we still don’t know what actually transpired that night. So, I used art as a voice for justice,” Lee says.
Indeed, the viewers too have taken cognizance of this. One comments, “I heard many rumours about their deaths. Most of them were completely false and heartbreaking. The film may not change anything, but it’s a small tribute, especially to the girls’ mothers, who stood resolutely by them.
Even if one is not clued in about the 2021 events, watching Runaway is at once exciting and moving. One has commented, “The film feels more like a full-fledged movie and gives a true cinematic experience.”
Indeed, the film has excelled in its making aspects too. While Aswin Ram was in charge of the music, Vikaas Alphonse edited the shots taken by Najose.
Interestingly, Ansha, who plays one of the lead roles, is a fashion model in real life, and this experience shines through. Srinish Aravind who plays the character Azar too was equally good and garnered positive comments from the viewers. So has newcomer Arya Vimal, who plays Andrea in her debutant role. In addition, there are familiar faces such as Adhri Joe and Zhinz Shan.
The film is a product of nine years of hard work, Lee says. “I arrived in Kochi at the age of 20, carrying only a great passion for cinema and a small sum that I got from selling my bike. I certainly couldn’t have managed to get through these past years without the support of my friends,” he adds.
Lee’s hardwork and perseverance have certainly borne fruit with Runway crossing 3.5 lakh views on YouTube already. Now, he and Ebin are working on their next project — a feature film.