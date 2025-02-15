Runway steals the show, asks poignant questions

Have you thought of those who don’t rise to the top of pageant titles like Miss Kerala and Miss India? Regrettably, people don them with indecorous titles.”

This line from the short film Runway, which has been enjoying a ‘runaway’ success on YouTube since its release two weeks ago, throws light on society’s scrutinising eye towards the modelling industry. Invariably, it also pulls the veil on the abuse that young girls endure within the industry.

Though shot in just eight days, the 50-minute film, written and directed by Lee Ali and produced by Ebin Sunny, is, as comments from YouTube suggest, “top class”, “excellent” and “superb”.

It revolves around two characters — Afsha (played by Ansha Mohan) and Megha (Liz Mathews), two modelling aspirants who, whilst navigating their way through the industry met challenges that they were least prepared for.