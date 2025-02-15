Shashi Tharoor's praise for Kerala government in TNIE article invites sharp response from Congress

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOZHIKODE/MALAPPURAM: The Congress leadership in Kerala has found itself in an embarrassing situation after party MP Shashi Tharoor praised the Left government for its new industrial policies. In an article in The New Indian Express on Friday, Tharoor had highlighted the government's achievements in fostering a positive startup ecosystem and introducing new industrial policies in the article. Soon Industries Minister P Rajeeve shared the article on social media, thanking the Congress leader for acknowledging the government's achievements.

In the article, Tharoor cited that between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023, Kerala's startup ecosystem recorded a remarkable 254% compound annual growth rate -- far exceeding the global average of 46%. He also praised Rajeeve's recent announcement that businesses could now be opened in Kerala within "two minutes." Additionally, Tharoor pointed out that Kerala significantly improved its ease of doing business ranking, moving from 28th (out of 29 states) to a top position.

Tharoor's article offered the ruling LDF a chance to refute the opposition UDF's claims that the state has been lagging in development and economic growth. Unhappy with Tharoor's stance, the UDF leadership is reportedly planning to escalate the matter to the Congress high command.

The Congress leadership in the state reacted sharply to Tharoor's article. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan rejected Tharoor's claims and questioned the basis of his remarks. "Kerala does not have a great industrial environment, though we aspire to improve it. We do not know on what basis or using what statistics Shashi Tharoor wrote his article," he said.

"The industries minister claims that three lakh enterprises were established in Kerala over the past three and a half years. If that was true, at least 2,000 enterprises should have been started in each constituency. We should not count bakeries and small shops set up by Gulf returnees as enterprises. We do not agree with the claim that three lakh businesses were launched. The party will examine the circumstances under which Tharoor made such a statement," Satheesan said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also dismissed the view that Kerala is business-friendly. "If someone opens a tailoring shop in Kerala, it is still counted as an enterprise under Minister Rajeev's record. Small-scale ventures like these emerge naturally. Including them in the government's industrial growth figures is misleading. Tharoor has likely been misinformed about Kerala's reality. Here, industries are not started in a minute -- they are shut down in a minute, a skill the CPM has mastered. This has been demonstrated repeatedly in the past," Chennithala said.