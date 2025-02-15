Taal Se Bhav Mila... T'Puram celebrates Indian classical dance forms

It’s that time of the year when the capital basks in the ethereal beauty of classical dances. February has come with two such celebrations, first the Chilanka festival, which is being held from February 12 to 18, and then the Nishagandhi Dance Festival, from February 14 to 20.

While Nishagandhi festival has veterans from across the country on stage, Chilanka fest provides up-and-coming talents in classical dances a high platform of surreal Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan to showcase their finesse.

The festival is organised by the department of culture and curated by the eminent dance guru Kalamanadalam Vimala Menon.

This year too, the line-up has been impressive with bharatanatyam, mohiniyattom, kuchipudi, kathak, sattriya and Odissi. About 25 artists are performing at the Vylopilly Samskrithi Bhavan.

As the dusk slowly sets in every day, the atmosphere around the venue sets a musical tone, enthralling the audience with the dances tuned to Carnatic and Hindustani ragas staged in the space that encompasses exquisite craftsmanship that adheres to the traditional stage dimensions as per the Natyashastra. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the alluring grace of the performances that spelt art’s hope for a bright tomorrow.