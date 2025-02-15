Things you didn't know about chikoo

The different names of this tropical fruit are a real tongue twister – Manilkara zapota, sapodilla, chicozapote, naseberry, nispero, soapapple, sapota and last but not least, chikoo or chico. With so many names, it’s almost as if the fruit itself is as diverse as the cultures that embraced it.
From ancient Mesoamerican civilizations to the tropical streets of Asia, chikoo’s journey has been nothing short of adventurous.
Call it whatever good you like, but one thing’s for sure that this caramel treasure has a fascinating history and a flavour that makes all those tongue-tied names worthwhile. However, for the sake of this feature, we’ll stick with chikoo as we explore its sugary goodness!
From ancient treat to tropical superstar
The history of chikoo dates back to ancient Mesoamerica (a cultural and geographical region that includes central Mexico and Central America), where it was cultivated by the Mayans and Aztecs (ancient civilisations). Native to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, it quickly became a staple of indigenous diets due to its sweet and nutritious pulp.
The fruit’s journey didn’t stop there. It soon spread across Central America and the Caribbean over time, eventually reaching tropical regions in Asia, Africa, and the Pacific.
European explorers were introduced to chikoo by indigenous peoples, and it was later brought to places like India and the Philippines. As global trade flourished, chikoo grew in popularity, adapting to various climates and cultures.
Latex ain’t a villain!
If any day you spot that sticky, milky latex on the stem of a chikoo fruit, don’t be fooled. It’s not some villainous force trying to ruin your day.
In fact, it’s a natural defence mechanism. This latex helps protect the fruit and stem from pests and pathogens, keeping the precious fruit safe as it grows.
Interestingly, the latex from the tree, known as chicle, was used to make chewing gum before synthetic alternatives took over. While it might seem a little messy, this sap is totally harmless and completely natural.
In many cultures, the latex is even used in folk remedies and traditional medicine. Well, the next time you see it, think of it as chikoo’s way of saying, “I have got this!”
The sweet affair
The fruit holds a special place in India’s agricultural landscape. India is one of its largest producers and its diverse climate, from the coastal regions of Maharashtra to the fertile lands of Gujarat, provides ideal conditions for cultivating chikoo.
The fruit thrives in tropical and subtropical regions and has become a beloved staple in local markets. Across India, it is widely enjoyed, particularly during the summer months, for its refreshing and energising properties.
The gritty charmer
The tropical treat has a grainy texture due to the presence of stone cells found within its pulp. These cells are filled with a fine, fibrous material, which gives the fruit its characteristic grainy feel when you bite into it. The texture can be compared to that of pears.
India: The global supplier
India is the world’s largest producer of chikoo and the country has a thriving export market for the fruit. Major varieties exported from India include kalipatti, which is grown in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and North Karnataka.
Known for its broad, thick leaves and oblong fruits, this variety is highly sought after internationally. Another popular export is the ‘cricket ball’ variety, recognised for its round shape and rich flavour.
While India’s export of the fruit is significant, the country imports very little of it due to its self-sufficiency in production.
With vast plantations across tropical and subtropical regions, India meets domestic demand and even has surplus for export, making it a key player in the global market.
Well, as we’ve explored the wonders of chikoo, let’s now dive into some delicious recipes that will let you enjoy this sweet treat in all its glory.
Fun Facts
The antioxidants in chikoo help fight radicals and keep your skin looking youthful
The fruit is gentle on the stomach, making it ideal for people with sensitive digestive systems
It is a natural remedy for cough and contains chemical compounds that help with congestion and clear the respiratory tract
Interestingly, a mature chikoo tree can produce anywhere between 250 to 2,000 fruits per year!
Unlike other fruit trees that require cross-pollination, the chikoo tree can self-pollinate, meaning it can produce fruit even without the need for external pollinators like bees
CHIKOO MOUSSE
Courtesy: Chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredients
Ripe chikoos (sapota), peeled and deseeded: 4
Fresh cream (whipped): 1 cup
Condensed milk: ½ cup
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Honey (optional): 1 tbsp
Gelatin or agar-agar (for setting): 1 tsp
Warm milk: 2 tbsp
Method
Prepare gelatin. Dissolve it in warm milk and keep aside. Now, in a blender, add the chikoo pulp and blend until smooth. In a bowl, mix the chikoo puree, condensed milk, vanilla extract, and honey. Combine with whipped cream. Add the gelatin mixture and stir well. Pour the mousse into serving glasses and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with some chopped nuts
CHIKOO KULFI
Ingredients
Ripe chikoo (sapodilla), peeled and deseeded: 2
Full-fat milk: 2 cups
Condensed milk:½ cup
Fresh cream: ¼ cup
Sugar (adjust as per sweetness of chikoo): ¼ cup
Cardamom powder: ¼ teaspoon
Chopped nuts (optional, for garnish): 1 tbsp
Method
In a heavy-bottomed pan, boil the milk and simmer until it reduces to about 1.5 cups. Stir occasionally to prevent burning. Once the milk cools slightly, blend the chikku into a smooth paste. Add the chikoo paste, condensed milk, fresh cream, sugar, and cardamom powder to the reduced milk. Mix well until smooth. Pour the mixture into kulfi molds or airtight containers. Cover and freeze for 6–8 hours or until firm. Unmold by running it under warm water for a few seconds.