Things you didn't know about chikoo

The different names of this tropical fruit are a real tongue twister – Manilkara zapota, sapodilla, chicozapote, naseberry, nispero, soapapple, sapota and last but not least, chikoo or chico. With so many names, it’s almost as if the fruit itself is as diverse as the cultures that embraced it.

From ancient Mesoamerican civilizations to the tropical streets of Asia, chikoo’s journey has been nothing short of adventurous.

Call it whatever good you like, but one thing’s for sure that this caramel treasure has a fascinating history and a flavour that makes all those tongue-tied names worthwhile. However, for the sake of this feature, we’ll stick with chikoo as we explore its sugary goodness!

From ancient treat to tropical superstar

The history of chikoo dates back to ancient Mesoamerica (a cultural and geographical region that includes central Mexico and Central America), where it was cultivated by the Mayans and Aztecs (ancient civilisations). Native to the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico, it quickly became a staple of indigenous diets due to its sweet and nutritious pulp.

The fruit’s journey didn’t stop there. It soon spread across Central America and the Caribbean over time, eventually reaching tropical regions in Asia, Africa, and the Pacific.

European explorers were introduced to chikoo by indigenous peoples, and it was later brought to places like India and the Philippines. As global trade flourished, chikoo grew in popularity, adapting to various climates and cultures.