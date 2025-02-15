VHSE student stabbed by friend after argument at Kerala school

PALAKKAD: In a shocking incident underscoring the growing concerns about campus violence, a second-year vocational higher secondary school student stabbed his close friend following a verbal altercation. The incident unfolded at the NSS KPT Vocational Higher Secondary School, Ottapalam, on Friday morning.

The attack occurred around 10.30am inside the boys’ restroom on the school campus. According to witnesses, a heated argument between the two friends culminated in one of them stabbing the other on the right side of the stomach with a small penknife. The injured student’s cries for help drew the attention of fellow students and teachers, who rushed to the scene and promptly took him to the nearby Ottapalam Government Taluk Hospital.

Miraculously, medical examinations revealed that the wound was not deep, and the student was discharged shortly afterward. “The argument spiralled out of control, and in a fit of rage, one student lashed out with a penknife. Suddenly, the boy’s uniform shirt was covered in blood from the stab wound. Thankfully, the injury was not severe,” a school source said.