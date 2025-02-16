‘If Hinduism is Talibanised, world would be destroyed’: Sri M

You are not a conventional spiritual leader. You are married, have conducted padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, and have been a mediator when political killings happened. What makes you different from other spiritual leaders?

What you said is one of the factors that makes me distinct (smiles). But there’s a slight correction to saying that I’m not seen as a conventional spiritual person. I have a parampara. My guru was from Nath Sampradaya (Gorakhnath). In Nath Sampradaya, there are married and unmarried persons. My guru asked me to lead a normal life.

Who is Sri M in reality? A spiritual leader, mystic or a social activist?

If you ask that in depth, there is no Sri M, there is only the soul. My birth name was Mumtaz Ali Khan. The first letter starts with M. When I was given deeksha in Nath Sampradaya, a Nath name was needed. So I was called Madhukar Nath. He (guru) used to call me Madhu. That also starts with M. But what makes me happy is that the M in Sri M means manushyan or manav (human being). I am a human being and I am free of all other definitions. Sri was prefixed by someone. Even if you call me M, I’m happy. If I’m addressed as Mr M, I’ll be the boss of James Bond (laughs out).

In your autobiography, it is said that you undertook a journey at the age of 19. Why did you have to travel to the Himalayas to seek your spiritual purpose?

At the age of nine, my guru placed his hands over my head. It was after that episode that spirituality manifested in me and changed my life. Till the age of 19, I was in Thiruvananthapuram and met a lot of spiritual leaders. But I did not think of accepting any of them as my guru. So, after hearing about gurus and yogis in the Himalayas, I was attracted to go there. I left without informing anyone. I had to face a lot of difficulties. Finally, I found Babaji at Vyasa guha. I was with him for three and a half years.