KSRTC set to roll out inter-state AC sleeper buses

KOCHI: To enhance the availability of affordable and comfortable travel options to long-distance commuters in the state, the KSRTC is all set to introduce air-conditioned sleeper buses on high-demand inter-state routes, currently dominated by private players.
“The AC sleeper buses will be introduced on high-demand routes like Thalassery-Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru. The same will provide much relief to commuters who are forced to pay an exorbitant amount to private operators enjoying monopoly. We’ve already invited tenders for the sleeper buses and the services will be kicked off as and when we start receiving them,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.
The corporation has already floated tenders for the “design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning” of bus chassis and bus body for 34 AC sleeper buses.
A main condition is that the 13.5 metre-long, diesel-propelled buses should be suitable “for a minimum daily operation of 16 to 20 hours under all loads, different terrains and operating conditions.”
The budget allocation of Rs 107 crore exclusively for buying new buses is what fuelled the plan.
‘Budget allocation for new buses a relief to KSRTC’
“The budget allocation to buy new buses is a big relief to KSRTC. We’re replacing the old buses, both in the higher class and ordinary categories. We’ll focus on Super Fast buses as they bring in more revenue. There are also plans to make all superfast buses air-conditioned without increasing the fare. The same is expected to boost ridership in a major way,” the minister said.
The KSRTC will also deploy AC semi-sleeper buses to provide connectivity to the airports. The same will be initially operated from the Kochi airport before expanding to other airports. The highlight of the services will be that the buses won’t have scheduled departure timings and will leave only after the flights arrive.
“Currently, there is no night connectivity to airports. The KSRTC will operate AC sleeper buses having sufficient luggage space for the benefit of air passengers flying out or arriving on these night flights. There will be no specific departure timing for the buses and the same would be coordinated with flight timings,” he said. The corporation would soon place orders for 30 buses, with more luggage space, on the model of the recently-introduced premium superclass buses.
“They will be deployed at the Kochi airport as soon as the buses start arriving. The services will be mainly to destinations in Malabar and those in central Kerala like Kottayam, Thiruvalla and Pathanamthitta,” the minister pointed out.