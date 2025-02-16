KSRTC set to roll out inter-state AC sleeper buses

KOCHI: To enhance the availability of affordable and comfortable travel options to long-distance commuters in the state, the KSRTC is all set to introduce air-conditioned sleeper buses on high-demand inter-state routes, currently dominated by private players.

“The AC sleeper buses will be introduced on high-demand routes like Thalassery-Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Bengaluru. The same will provide much relief to commuters who are forced to pay an exorbitant amount to private operators enjoying monopoly. We’ve already invited tenders for the sleeper buses and the services will be kicked off as and when we start receiving them,” Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar told TNIE.

The corporation has already floated tenders for the “design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning” of bus chassis and bus body for 34 AC sleeper buses.

A main condition is that the 13.5 metre-long, diesel-propelled buses should be suitable “for a minimum daily operation of 16 to 20 hours under all loads, different terrains and operating conditions.”

The budget allocation of Rs 107 crore exclusively for buying new buses is what fuelled the plan.