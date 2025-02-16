Tharoor's praise for Kerala sparks Congress infighting, left support

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/MALAPPURAM/KOZHIKODE: Finding itself in an embarrassing situation after party MP Shashi Tharoor heaped praise on the Left-ruled Kerala, calling the state a model of economic innovation and sustainable growth, the Congress leadership launched an open attack on him, mocking and countering his views.

While several Congress leaders, including V D Satheesan, K C Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala, totally dismissed Tharoor’s arguments in his column in The New Indian Express that appeared on February 14, he, understandably, found support among the Left leadership.

Even as his views sparked uproar, Tharoor stuck to his position, saying the article was in Kerala’s interest.

In his column, Tharoor said Kerala has emerged as a dynamic centre for startups. He termed Industries Minister P Rajeeve’s claim that a business can be opened in just two minutes as an “astonishing development”.

Tharoor lauded the state’s improvement in Ease of Doing Business ranking and establishment of 2.9 lakh MSMEs under the government’s Year of Enterprise programme. Soon after the article appeared, Rajeeve shared it on social media, thanking Tharoor.

Brushing aside Tharoor’s comments, Leader of Opposition Satheesan said the party will examine the circumstances under which such claims were made.

“Kerala does not have a great industrial environment, though we aspire to improve it. We do not know on what basis or using what statistics Shashi Tharoor wrote his article. The industries minister claims three lakh enterprises were established in Kerala over the past three-and-a-half years. If that was true, at least 2,000 enterprises should have come up in every constituency,” Satheesan argued.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan asked the party national leadership to respond to Tharoor’s comments. “He is a member of the Congress Working Committee and a global citizen. It would be inappropriate for ordinary Congress workers like us to comment. Let the high command take appropriate action,” he said.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said Tharoor’s views did not conform to reality and anyone aware of Kerala’s situation would not make such comments.